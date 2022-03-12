Terror-backer Pak poses questions to India if ‘rogue elements’ are handling missiles

While the whole world is asking Pakistan questions as to who is in charge of the nuclear weapons, the toxic state has turned around to pose questions to India on whether its missiles have fallen in to the hands of ‘rogue elements’.

Pakistan has sought a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the ‘accidental’ firing of an Indian missile into its territory, saying an internal court of inquiry ordered by New Delhi is not sufficient, Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan, known as a backer of terrorism, has asked India that “given the profound level of incompetence, India needs to explain if the missile was indeed handled by its armed forces or some rogue elements?”

Pakistan said India needs to clearly explain the type and specifications of the missile that fell in Pakistani territory.

It said India also needs to explain the flight path/trajectory of the accidentally launched missile and how it ultimately turned and entered Pakistan.

In response to the Indian admission of accidentally firing a missile into Pakistan, the Pakistan foreign office on Saturday issued a detailed statement containing a list of questions for India to answer.

“We have taken note of the press statement by the Indian Press Information Bureau’s Defence Wing regretting the ‘accidental firing’ of the Indian origin missile into Pakistani territory on 9 March 2022 due to ‘technical malfunction’ and decision to hold an internal Court of Inquiry,” the statement read.

The statement said the grave nature of the incident raised several fundamental questions regarding security protocols and technical safeguards against the accidental or unauthorised launch of missiles in a nuclearised environment, Express Tribune reported.

Such a serious matter cannot be addressed with the simplistic explanation proffered by the Indian authorities, it said.

“The whole incident indicates many loopholes and technical lapses of serious nature in Indian handling of strategic weapons,” the statement noted.

“Indian decision to hold an internal court of inquiry is not sufficient since the missile ended up in Pakistani territory. Pakistan demands a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident,” it added.

The foreign office said given the short distances and response times, any misinterpretation by the other side could lead to countermeasures in self-defence with grave consequences.

“Pakistan, therefore, calls upon the international community to take serious notice of this incident of grave nature in a nuclearised environment and play its due role in promoting strategic stability in the region,” it said.

