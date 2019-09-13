Terror camps train youth in Pak’s Punjab province

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Proscribed terror outfits have begun recruiting locals in Punjab province of Pakistan after India withdrew special status to Jammu and Kashmir, sources in the Indian Army said here on Wednesday.

Army sources further said, quoting intelligence agencies, that numerous terror launch pads have been activated by Pakistani Army at very close proximity to the Line of Control (LoC) over the past 45 days. Security agencies said terror threats are being perceived from Pakistan owing to these developments since the country has been aggressive in its stance about the changed political scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, Parliament withdrew special status to Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution and subsequently divided the state into two union territories. Pakistan has been accusing India of committing human rights’ violations in the Kashmir valley by imposing a communication blockade.

An Army official said intelligence reports suggest that the Daura-e-Aam of Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed, two major terror outfits, have commenced training activities in Punjab province of Pakistan.

“These activities are being carried out in the Muzaffarbad-Manshera-Kotli clusters of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with due support from Pakistan Army. A number of Border Action Team (BAT) commandoes have also been moved near the LoC”, said an Army officer.

Sources said BAT teams have been moved close to posts opposite Uri, Keran, Poonch, Mendhar and Naushera sectors of India. These are the same areas in which BAT Special Services Group commandoes are also deployed.

On the intervening nights of September 11-12 and September 12-13, Indian troops foild a BAT attempt in the Hajipir sector of PoK. An intruder, presumed to be a BAT commando, was taken down by Army troops with grenade firing on the night of September 12-13.A

“The terror launch pads are located within a range of a few hundred meters to 2 km distance from the LoC. As per confirmed sources, the estimated number of terrorists in these launch pads is around 150. However, various other sources put the number in the range of 200 to 240,” added the officer.

According to the Army, terror launch pads have been located in the areas facing the sectors of Gurez, Machchal, Keran, Tangdhar, Uri, Poonch, Naushera, Sunderbani, RS Pura, Ramgarh and Kathua along the LoC.

Intelligence agencies have confirmed to the Indian Army that a communication center activated by terror outfits in early August in the Kalighati sector of PoK is still functioning.

