INDIA

Terror funding case: Delhi HC to hear Naval Kishore’s bail application on Sep 5

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday scheduled for hearing bail application of businessman Naval Kishore Kapoor, accused in a terror funding case, on September 5.

Kapoor is charged with offenses under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly carrying out terror funding and secessionist activities in Jammu & Kashmir.

During the hearing, Kapoor’s lawyer, Advocate Sahil Dutta, informed the court that they had submitted a compilation report but requested an adjournment since Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves, who was supposed to argue the matter, was unavailable due to illness.

The division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Gaurang Kanth granted the adjournment based on the request made by Dutta.

The court adjourned the matter in order to accommodate the indisposed Colin Gonsalves, who is the senior counsel, appointed to present arguments in the appeal.

Recently, Yasin Malik, another accused in the same case, was handed life imprisonment.

Earlier, the court had framed charges against Kapoor and other Kashmiri separatist leaders accused in the case, including Farooq Ahmed Dar aka Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir Ahmad Shah, and Abdul Rashid Sheikh.

2023071137498

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shah, Nadda hold meeting to discuss ‘crucial issues’

    Hrithik ‘couldn’t have been more charged, driven,’ working out for ‘Fighter’

    Battle for UP: Ex-Cong MP Rajeev Sachan, SP leaders join BJP...

    IT officials visit for routine inquiry: Hero MotoCorp