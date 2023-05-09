The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday was raiding over a dozen locations in J&K as officials said these raids were part of the ongoing investigation into a terror funding case, and sources said that one person had been detained.

These raids were carried out in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian, Anantnag and Kupwara districts in Kashmir, and in Poonch, Kishtwar and Rajouri districts of Jammu division.

“The house of a police personnel in Anantnag, shop of a trader in Shopian, residence of a relative of slain terrorist in Kulgam are among the premises being raided,” officials said.

These raids are part of the ongoing investigation being carried out into the terror funding case by the agency, officials added.

Further details were awaited.

20230509-095604