Ahead of Independence Day, the BSF averted a major tragedy by seizing a huge cache of arms and ammunitions from a terrorist hideout in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, Border Security Force official said.

On specific input, a joint operation of the BSF and army was launched along with Special Operations Group of police in the forests of Vill-Sangad, (Teh-Mankot) in Mendhar police station area.

During the search operation, a large quantum of arms and ammunition were recovered from the hideout including two AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines, one Chinese pistol, 10 pistol magazines, four Chinese grenades and four detonators.

–IANS

