INDIA

Terror module busted in Kashmir, 4 arrested

By NewsWire
Jammu and Kashmir police have busted a terror module of proscribed terror outfit JeM at Awantipora in South Kashmir and arrested four terrorist associates, officials said on Sunday.

Police in Awantipora have busted a terror module of proscribed terror outfit JeM by arresting four terrorist associates identified as Umar Farooq Dar, resident of Shahbad, Soraj Manzoor Malik, resident of Midoora, Irshad Ahmad Lone, resident of Midora and Afnan Javeed Khan, resident of Shahbad.

“During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that these arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing shelter, logistic support and transportation of arms/ammunition to the terrorists Umais alias Usman and Abdul Rahman alias Jaat a foreign terrorist,” police said.

Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated.

