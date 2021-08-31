A terror module has been busted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district and four terrorist associates arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Police said on August 22, information was received about a blast-like sound in village Shrakwara Kreeri area of Baramulla, and a joint team of local police, along with army’s 52 RR and CRPF troopers rushed to the spot.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a grenade was lobbed towards the police guard at the house of sarpanch Narinder Kour which caused some minor damages to window panes and a vehicle,” a police officer said.

An FIR was registered and investigation was initiated. During the course of investigation, police, which examined CCTV footage, learnt about the involvement of Mohd Saleem Khan, resident of New Colony, Shrakwara and Sajad Ahmed Mir, resident of Mir Mohalla, Saloosa in the commission of crime and they were subsequently arrested.

“During further course of investigation, both the accused persons also confessed that they are working as terrorist associates for proscribed terror outfit LeT on the behest of Pakistan-based handler namely Ali Bhai (TRF). It was also revealed that both the accused are drug addicts and were also in contact with the active terrorists of LeT Hilal Sheikh and Usman (FT) and it was on their directions they had obtained grenades from Batamaloo, Srinagar. Two more terrorist associates identified as Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, son of Mohd Maqbool, resident of Saloosa and Naseer Ahmad Dar, son of A. Majeed, resident of Najibhat, who had also assisted the accused persons in the commission of crime were also arrested,” police said.

Police said two hand grenades and 100 gms of charas-like substance have also been recovered from the possession of the accused, whose links in other cases are also being investigated.

–IANS

zi/vd