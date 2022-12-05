Kashmir Fight blog, the mouthpiece of The Resistance Front (TRF) – an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group, has issued threat to 57 Kashmiri Pandit employees working as teachers under the Prime Minister’s Rehabilitation Package (PMRP) in the Valley.

The threat letter naming these employees has triggered fear among 6,000 Kashmiri Pandit employees serving in various government departments in the Valley at present.

Various organisations of Kashmiri Pandits have voiced serious concern over these threats which have been issued in the backdrop of killings of 24 Kashmiri and non Kashmiri Hindus by the terrorists in the Valley during last one year.

Kashmiri Pandit organisations have demand a high level inquiry to find out how the names of employees were leaked to the terrorist outfit.

BJP has also demanded a probe into the leakage of the list which was circulated on social media after being published by a blog linked to the terrorist outfit.

BJP spokesman, Altaf Thakur has requested the police to probe how the list was leaked and asked the administration to ensure safety and security of Kashmiri Pandit employees in the Valley.

“This is a security breach as militants have clear idea who is posted where. Government must take strong note of it and find out who has leaked the list at a time when targeted killings are taking place in the Valley,” Thakur said.

After targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and non-locals by the terrorists, Kashmiri Pandit employees have been demanding that they should be posted in the Jammu division.

Authorities have not accepted the demand and have instead been working on a plan to post these employees to safer places in the Valley.

Panun Kashmir (PK) chairman, Ajay Chrungoo, Kashmiri Pandit Sabha president, K.K. Khosa, Kashmiri Pandit Conference (KPC) president, Kundan Kashmiri, All India Migrant Camp Coordination Committee (AIMCCC) president, Desh Rattan and other Pandit leaders have expressed grave concern over the threat letter and urged the government to ensure the safety of the PM package employees by accepting their demand of relocation till situation becomes conducive in the Valley.

20221205-064601