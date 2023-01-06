One of the terror suspects arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) turned out to be the son of a Congress leader and his photographs with prominent Karnataka Congress leaders have gone viral on social media.

The development is likely to trigger a political storm in the poll-bound state. Reeshaan, one of the six persons arrested by the NIA during the raids conducted on Thursday.

The raids were conducted in connection with a case related to the ISIS network in the state. The NIA, probing multiple terror related cases in the state, is conducting investigation to go into the roots of a network indulged in fomenting terrorism in the state.

The photographs of Reeshan with Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah have gone viral.

BJP MLA from Udupi Raghupathy Bhat stated that Reeshan, one of the suspects arrested by the NIA, is the son of Udupi district’s Brahmavar Block Congress General Secretary Tajuddin.

“He is already arrested and investigation is on. Disturbing information is coming out in the investigations. I demand the government and NIA to intensify the probe. Especially in the coastal region, where there is suspicion on many such persons indulging in disruptive activities,” he said.

“I want to question the Congress party… Tajuddin is not an ordinary worker. He is the Block Congress General Secretary. He is in the forefront of party activities… He is very close to the Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and he is very close to Ullal Congress MLA U.T. Khadar,” Bhat asserted.

“The Congress party has to take responsibility when the son of an office bearer of the party is caught in connection with a terror case,” he said.

