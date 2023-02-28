INDIA

Terror suspect Sarfaraz Memon detained in Indore

Terror suspect Sarfaraz Memon, who has alleged links with the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), has been detained in Indore.

On Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had issued an alert about Memon’s whereabouts, after which Indore police was alerted.

Based on NIA inputs, Memon was detained on Monday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

“Those involved in suspicious activities will not be spared,” Mishra added.

Memon, who knows many languages, hails from Chandan Nagar in Indore and was residing near a mosque in the Khajrana area. He also opened a medical store in the area.

Police sources said that Memon has allegedly undertaken training in handling arms and ammunition in Pakistan, China and some other countries.

