Terrorist arrested from Ganderbal in Kashmir

Police along with army and CRPF have arrested an active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT from Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

Police said during checking near Shuhama Nagbal, the joint party noticed a suspicious person who on seeing the joint naka party tried to flee towards Warpow route.

“But his attempt to flee from the spot was foiled by the joint naka party and was apprehended tactfully,” police said.

He has been identified as Mohd Altaf Wani, resident of Keegam Shopian. Incriminating materials were recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress.

20220306-220603