Terrorist arrested from J&K’s Srinagar

One terrorist belonging to Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) terror outfit has been arrested in a joint operation by the police and the army from central Kashmir’s Srinagar district, officials said on Thursday.

“One categorised terrorist of AGH terror outfit namely Junaid Ahmad Parray of Nawakadal arrested by a joint team of Srinagar Police and 24 RR from Palpora, Srinagar,” police said.

Arms and ammunition including one pistol, magazine, and live rounds have been recovered. Police have registered a case under sections of UAPA. Investigation is underway.

20220929-192401

