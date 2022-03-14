INDIA

Terrorist arrested in J&K’s Pulwama

An active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit JeM was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, officials said on Monday.

Police said during surprise naka checking by police along with army’s 55 RR and CRPF, a suspicious person was noticed and apprehended.

He has been identified as Abrar Bashir, resident of Takia Pulwama, and incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol, a magazine, 12 rounds, and a grenade were recovered from his possession.

“As per police records, the arrested terrorist is a categorised terrorist as he had recently joined the terror folds of proscribed terror outfit JeM,” a police official said.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress.

