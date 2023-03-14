Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore have arrested an active terrorist, an official said on Tuesday, adding arms and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.

The terrorist has been identified as Owais Ahmad Mir.

A police officer said that based on specific input regarding the presence of a terrorist in Madina Bagh Moh at Dangerpura area, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Sopore Police and the Army (22RR).

“As the initial cordon was being laid, a terrorist was spotted trying to run away and attempting to break the cordon, taking cover of narrow by-lanes and congested area. The movement was passed to all the troops and depending on information, the mission leader re-organised the inner cordon,” he said.

The police said that “assessing the situation, the vigilant troops displayed situational awareness, extreme restraint and exceptional fire control in not opening the fire. The alert troops of the joint team managed to nab the terrorist alive, thereby displaying great synergy”.

Later, during searches, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a 9mm pistol, eight (9mm) rounds, a pistol magazine and a Chinese grenade were recovered.

The police said that by apprehending the terrorist, police and security forces have averted a major tragedy and prevented planned target killings in the area, “thereby spoiling the nefarious designs of Pakistan terrorist handlers who are always hell-bent towards disrupting peace in the valley”.

