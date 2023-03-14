INDIA

Terrorist arrested in J&K’s Sopore

NewsWire
0
0

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore have arrested an active terrorist, an official said on Tuesday, adding arms and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.

The terrorist has been identified as Owais Ahmad Mir.

A police officer said that based on specific input regarding the presence of a terrorist in Madina Bagh Moh at Dangerpura area, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Sopore Police and the Army (22RR).

“As the initial cordon was being laid, a terrorist was spotted trying to run away and attempting to break the cordon, taking cover of narrow by-lanes and congested area. The movement was passed to all the troops and depending on information, the mission leader re-organised the inner cordon,” he said.

The police said that “assessing the situation, the vigilant troops displayed situational awareness, extreme restraint and exceptional fire control in not opening the fire. The alert troops of the joint team managed to nab the terrorist alive, thereby displaying great synergy”.

Later, during searches, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a 9mm pistol, eight (9mm) rounds, a pistol magazine and a Chinese grenade were recovered.

The police said that by apprehending the terrorist, police and security forces have averted a major tragedy and prevented planned target killings in the area, “thereby spoiling the nefarious designs of Pakistan terrorist handlers who are always hell-bent towards disrupting peace in the valley”.

20230314-173403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Marina Beach to have permanent ramp for the specially-abled

    Samsung unveils new budget Galaxy smartphones

    Kejriwal to address ‘kisan panchayat’ in Jind on April 4

    Russia sees over 150 man-portable US missiles with Afghan militants as...