A terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday and arms and ammunition recovered from his possession, police said.

Police said on a specific information regarding movement of terrorists in village Nowpora Jageer Kreeri, police, along with the army and the SSB, launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

“During the search, one suspect tried to flee after noticing the joint party but was apprehended,” police said.

He has been identified as Mohammad Seediq Lone, resident of Nowpora Jageer Kreeri.

Arms and ammunition including a pistol, a pistol magazine, and three pistol rounds were recovered from his possession.

“During preliminary questioning, he revealed that he was working as terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT and was in touch with active terrorists Adil Dantoo of Sopore and foreign terrorist Usman Bhai of Pakistan besides, has acquired arms and ammunition from these terrorists for target killings to terrorise the public in Baramulla district,” police said.

