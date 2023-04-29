The Jammu and Kashmir police along with the Army arrested a terrorist associate linked to the proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and recovered incriminating materials and a hand grenade from his possession in North Kashmir’s Handwara, officials said on Saturday.

The police said that during routine checking at Ganai Mohalla Pazalpora Magam, a joint party of Handwara police and Army intercepted an individual who attempted to evade the joint party suspiciously, but was apprehended tactfully by the security personnel.

“On search, one hand grenade and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession,” the police said.

The person has been identified as Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Amargarh Tarathpora.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that that he was working as a terrorist associate for the proscribed terror outfit JeM,” the police said.

