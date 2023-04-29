INDIA

Terrorist associate arrested from J&K’s Handwara

NewsWire
0
0

The Jammu and Kashmir police along with the Army arrested a terrorist associate linked to the proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and recovered incriminating materials and a hand grenade from his possession in North Kashmir’s Handwara, officials said on Saturday.

The police said that during routine checking at Ganai Mohalla Pazalpora Magam, a joint party of Handwara police and Army intercepted an individual who attempted to evade the joint party suspiciously, but was apprehended tactfully by the security personnel.

“On search, one hand grenade and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession,” the police said.

The person has been identified as Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Amargarh Tarathpora.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that that he was working as a terrorist associate for the proscribed terror outfit JeM,” the police said.

20230429-170003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Eateries in Panaji stop reusing edible oil

    Delhi’s air quality further improves

    Five injured after falling from stuck Ferris Wheel at Sonpur fair

    To whom does RSS want to convey message by expressing concern...