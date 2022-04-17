INDIA

Terrorist associate arrested from J&K’s Handwara

A terrorist associate was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara and arms and ammunition seized from him, police said on Sunday.

Police, along with Army’s 15 RR, at a checkpoint established at Sonmullah crossing, intercepted a suspicious person who, on seeing security personnel, tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended, a police official said.

He has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Kumar, resident of Lilum Vilgam.

Police said during his personal search, a Chinese pistol, two pistol magazines, 13 live 9 mm rounds, and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession.

“Affiliation and involvement of the arrested terrorist associate is being ascertained,” police said, adding a case has been registered in police station Vilgam and investigation initiated.

