A terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT was arrested by a joint security force team from Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday and arms and ammunition recovered from his possession, police said.

Police said acting on specific information regarding movement of terrorist associates, police, along with the army and the CRPF, launched a joint Cordon and search operation near Railway Station Peth Seer.

“During search, one suspected person was intercepted and tried to flee from the spot but was arrested by the joint party,” police said.

He has been identified as Umer Bashir Bhat, resident of Manz Seer.

Police said during search, a hand grenade, a pistol, a pistol magazine, 15 live pistol rounds and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession.

20230323-211801