A terrorist associate, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT, was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s at Bandipora on Tuesday and explosives and ammunition recovered from his possession, police said.

Police said on a specific information regarding movement of terrorists in Aloosa area of Bandipora, a special checkpoint was established near Canal Road Aloosa, jointly by Police, the Assam Rifles, and the CRPF.

“During checking, one terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT was apprehended. He has been identified as Jamshed Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Rashid, resident of Aloosa Bandipora,” police said.

A Chinese grenade and 12 live AK-47 rounds was recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated.

