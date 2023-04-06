INDIA

Terrorist associate arrested in J&K’s Bandipora

NewsWire
0
0

A terrorist associate, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT, was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s at Bandipora on Tuesday and explosives and ammunition recovered from his possession, police said.

Police said on a specific information regarding movement of terrorists in Aloosa area of Bandipora, a special checkpoint was established near Canal Road Aloosa, jointly by Police, the Assam Rifles, and the CRPF.

“During checking, one terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT was apprehended. He has been identified as Jamshed Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Rashid, resident of Aloosa Bandipora,” police said.

A Chinese grenade and 12 live AK-47 rounds was recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated.

20230406-174802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Virtual courts suit some lawyers, some suffer, says SC

    Six held at Mumbai airport with 12 kg gold worth Rs...

    Sex racket busted in Delhi, 11 women held

    Class XII board exams of CBSE, ISCE cancelled (Ld)