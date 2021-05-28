In a joint operation, the Jammu and Kashmir police, the army and the CRPF arrested a terrorist associate belonging to the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) from south Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Friday.

The police said that during the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, acting on a specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Frisal area of Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Kulgam police, the army and the CRPF in the said area.

During the search, an active categorised terrorist, Zakir Bhat, was arrested.

Investigations have revealed that Zakir Bhat is a resident of Kulgam district who was living in Shopian since last eight years.

The police said incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from his possession.

–IANS

