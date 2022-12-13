INDIA

Terrorist associate held at J&K’s Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir police along with Army and CRPF at a joint checkpoint established at Bandzoo crossing in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district arrested one active terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol were recovered from his possession.

He has been identified as Yawar Bashir Dar, resident of Arigam, Pulwama.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

