An Indian Mujahideen terrorist, Shehzad Ahmed alias Pappu (33), who was convicted and awarded life imprisonment by a Delhi court in connection with the 2008 Batla House encounter case, died during the course of treatment on Saturday morning.

He was undergoing treatment at AIIMS hospital for pancreatitis.

Ahmed was a resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. On February 6, 2010, he was lodged at Tihar Jail in connection with Batla House Encounter case. Later on, he was transferred to central jail number 15 in Mandoli on July 7, 2022.

Apart from Batla House encounter, he was also facing prosecution in six other cases. One of the cases was lodged against him with Bengaluru Police.

On December 8, 2022, Ahmed was admitted at GTB Hospital for the treatment of gallbladder stone-induced acute necrotizing pancreatitis with modified CTSI.

His condition deteriorated and he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital on December 27. On January 11, he was shifdted to AIIMS for further treatment.

“He was undergoing treatment at AIIMS where he died. The doctors told us that he died at around 7:42 a.m.,” the police said.

The Special Cell conducted a raid in Batla House in Jamia Nagar to nab the terrorists who were involved in Delhi serial blasts. In this encounter, Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma suffered a gunshot injury and later died.

