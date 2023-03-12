INDIA

Terrorist hideout busted at J&K’s Handwara, arms recovered

NewsWire
0
0

A terrorist arms dump in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara was busted and a cache of arms and ammunition recovered, police said on Sunday.

“Police in Handwara following a specific input, launched search operation in Shalnar Hangnikoot area of Vilgam. During search of the area, long-standing dump of arms and ammunition was unearthed,” police said.

An AK 47 rifle, two AK magazines, 75 AK rounds, 10 grenades, 26 UBGL grenades, eight UBGL boosters, two flame throwers, five rocket shells and three rocket boosters were recovered from the hideout, an official said, adding that an FIR has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

20230312-185602

