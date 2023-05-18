Security forces on Thursday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Officials said a joint team of the Army and local police detected a hideout in the Kasbalari village of Mendhar tehsil in the district during searches of the area.

The search party found an IED and other explosive material hidden inside the hideout.

“An improvised explosive device (IED) and other explosive material found inside the hideout was defused safely by the bomb disposal squad in presence of the village Sarpanch,” officials said.

20230518-084802