INDIA

Terrorist infrastructure intact on other side of border: Army Chief

NewsWire
0
0

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Sunday expressed concerns over the terrorist infrastructure being intact on the other side of the border.

In his address on the occasion of the Army Day Parade, being held in Bengaluru for the first time, he stated that the ceasefire is intact in the western frontier and there has been a reduction in the number of ceasefire violations.

“However, proxy terrorist outfits to gain visibility are indulging in a new tactic of targeted killings,” he underlined.

“In Jammu and Punjab’s International Border Sector through drones drugs and weapons are being supplied. Necessary actions have been initiated through counter drone jammers and spoofers,” he said.

“There is reform and changes in the directions of betterment in the interior regions of Jammu and Kashmir. The Kashmiri common man has refuted violence and is becoming an integral part of the government plans and programmes,” he said.

He further stated that the Indian Army would continue its efforts to empower women in the force.

“Important decisions are being taken in this regard. Opening of feeder institutions for students, permanent commission and deployment as well as promotional avenues for them are seriously being considered,” he said.

20230115-153005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NIA conducts searches at 2 locations in Mizoram

    Maha govt withdraws plea from SC against HC order on FIRs...

    3 held for smuggling turtles in UP

    J&K Police file charge sheet in soldier abduction and murder case