One terrorist was killed and a second terrorist was trapped in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district. The slain terrorist was involved in a recent terror attack on CRPF personnel, police officials said on Sunday.

“One of the terrorists involved in recent terror attack on CRPF personnel, killed in Srinagar encounter and the other is trapped. Encounter is going on,” Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

20220410-121401