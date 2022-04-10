INDIA

Terrorist involved in attack on CRPF personnel slain in J&K gunfight

NewsWire
0
0

One terrorist was killed and a second terrorist was trapped in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district. The slain terrorist was involved in a recent terror attack on CRPF personnel, police officials said on Sunday.

“One of the terrorists involved in recent terror attack on CRPF personnel, killed in Srinagar encounter and the other is trapped. Encounter is going on,” Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

20220410-121401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Another accused in Lakhimpur Kheri case surrenders in court

    Styling Very Peri for Men

    Isotopes in horn to prevent poaching of African Rhinos

    Russia claims militia backed by it took control Valerianovka, other cities