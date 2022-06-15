INDIA

Terrorist involved in killing of bank manager neutralised in Kashmir encounter (2nd lead)

Terrorist involved in the killing of a bank manager in Kashmir was among two LeT terrorists neutralised in an ongoing encounter with security forces at Kanjiular area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Wednesday.

“One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of Shopian. Besides other terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in Kulgam district,” Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by police and the Army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

Two LeT terrorists were killed and five policemen were injured after a late night encounter broke out with security forces at Bemina in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Monday night.

