An intruding terrorist and a soldier were killed after the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kahmir’s Kupwara district on Friday.

Defence sources said alert Army soldiers noticed a suspicious movement in Tangdhar sector of the LoC in Kupwara district this morning.

“When the intruding terrorists were challenged, they fired at the troops who retaliated the fire. A terrorist was killed while the infiltration attempt was foiled.

“One Army jawan also lost life in this operation. Searches are on in the area”, the sources said.

