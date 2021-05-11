One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, officials said.

The firefight at Vailoo in Kokernag took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of militants.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“One terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter. Operation is going on,” police said.

–IANS

