Terrorist killed in encounter at J&K’s Anantnag

A terrorist was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, police said.

“One terrorist killed in Bijbehara encounter. Operation going on. Encounter in Awantipora going on,” police said.

The firefight at Semthan Bijbehara area in Anantnag started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.

Another encounter was underway in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, where a joint army and police team, who cordoned off an area on the reports of terrorists hiding there, came under fire and retaliated.

The encounter at Khandipora in Awantipora area of Pulwama is on and Awantipora police and army’s 55 RR are on the job, a police officer said.

