Terrorist killed in encounter had attacked migrant labourers: J&K police (2nd Ld)

Hybrid LeT terrorist who was accompanying a police search party at the site of encounter between terrorists and security forces at Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district killed in terrorist firing had attacked two migrant labourers earlier this month that left one labourer dead and the other seriously injured, officials said on Sunday.

“During investigation, hybrid terrorist Sajjad Tantray, who was earlier a terrorist associate of LeT and released from PSA, revealed that he had attacked two labourers on 13/11/2022 at Rakhmomen, Bijbehara in Anantnag in which they got seriously injured,” police said.”Later on, labourer namely Chota Prasad, succumbed to injuries on 18/11/2022 at Hospital. Weapon of offence (pistol) and vehicle used in terror crime were also recovered on his disclosure. Investigation is going on vigorously to arrest more terror associates of this module.”

The encounter had started on the basis of a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Police said that when the search party reached towards the suspected hideout, terrorists opened fire which hit one accused, hybrid terrorist of LeT Sajjad Tantray of Kulgam, who was with search party for identification of hideout.

Police said he was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

