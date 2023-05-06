INDIA

Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K’s Baramulla

A terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces at Karhama Kunzer area in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday.

“One terrorist has been killed. Search operation going on,” police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

When the security forces cordoned off the area, the terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters across Kashmir in the recent past in which several terrorists have been eliminated.

