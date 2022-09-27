INDIA

Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K’s Kulgam

NewsWire
0
2

One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter – the second in two days – between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday, police said.

“One terrorist killed. Operation in progress,” police said.

Earlier Jammu and Kashmir Police in a tweet, quoting Additional Director General Police Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, said that two local terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM were trapped in the ongoing encounter in Ahwatoo area of Kulgam. Both the trapped terrorists are involved in several terror crime cases.

A Pakistani terrorist belonging to terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Muhammed was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Batpora area in Kulgam on Monday.

Tuesday’s firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area, and cordoned it off. At this, terrorists hiding there started firing, and security forces retaliated.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

20220927-213005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NIA seals PFI office in Hyderabad, searches on in Telangana

    PIL in Calcutta HC against extension of BSF’s jurisdiction

    ‘Absolutely insignificant’: Health Ministry stops sharing AEFI data

    Lockdown pays off in Bengal, positive signs witnessed