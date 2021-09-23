A terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, Anayat Ashraf Dar, a recently active terrorist who was earlier an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of militants, fired at a civilian Jeewer Hameed Bhat, who got seriously injured and was hospitalised.

“Anayat also used to threaten other people in and around his village with his illegal acquired weapons. After thorough interrogation of several suspects and input from sources, a CASO was launched at Keshwa village. While laying cordon he fired upon the joint search party,” the police said.

“All civilians in the adjoining houses to target area were evacuated. He was offered to surrende, but he did not. Later, during the encounter the said newly active terrorist got neutralised.”

The police said that a pistol and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.

–IANS

