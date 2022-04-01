INDIA

Terrorist killed in Kashmir gunfight

One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in the Turkawangam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Friday.

“One terrorist killed. Operation in progress,” police said.

The gunfight took place on Thursday after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

