INDIA

Terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Padgampura area in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Tuesday.

“One terrorist killed. Body of the killed terrorist yet to be retrieved. Encounter in progress,” the police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

