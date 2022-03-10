INDIA

Terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter identified

By NewsWire
A terrorist killed in an encounter between terrorists and police at Hazratbal on the outskirts of Srinagar has been identified, police said on Thursday.

The slain terrorist was a Pakistani national associated with the LeT.

“The terrorist identified as Manzoor alias Haider alias Hamza, a Pakistani national, affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT/TRF. He was associate of top LeT/TRF commander Mehran. His killing is a big success,” Jammu and Kashmir police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The firefight between terrorists and police took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the police zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

