INDIA

Terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter was carrying press card (2nd Lead)

NewsWire
0
0

One of the two terrorists killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Rainawari area in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district was carrying a press card, officials said on Wednesday.

“One of the killed categorised local terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT was carrying Identity Card (ID) of media. It indicates a clear case of misuse of media,” Jammu and Kashmir police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Earlier police said two terrorists were killed in the encounter and incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered from them.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

20220330-071402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Orphan girl who lived by begging at Patna railway station, now...

    After BrahMos, IIT-M alum and former TT champ eyes defence satellites

    Congress alleges Rs 1,600 crore corruption in Covid related purchases in...

    Approach 2022 with shock absorbers, says travel industry expert Saurabh Rai...