Terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar, Sep 17 (IANS) One unidentified terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter at Batamaloo in Srinagar on Thursday, officials said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after security forces laid a cordon and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“One unidentified terrorist killed in an encounter at Batamaloo area of Srinagar. The police and the CRPF are in search of other terrorists too,” police said.

