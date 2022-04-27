One terrorist was killed and a soldier injured in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said.

“One terrorist killed. Operation in progress,” police said.

Police said a group of two to three terrorists were holed up in Mitrigam area and the priority is to prevent collateral damage and to evacuate the civilians.

“2-3 terrorists including foreign terrorist of JeM terror outfit trapped inside cordon. Ops was halted for evacuation of civilians. One soldier injured. Precautions being taken to avoid collateral damage. Trapped terrorists will be neutralised at the earliest,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet, quoting Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The firefight broke out as a joint team of security forces, which cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists, came under heavy fire as they zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding.

