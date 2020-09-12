Terrorist module busted in J&K, 2 arrested

Jammu, Sep 12 (IANS) A plan to carry out targeted killings and IED explosions by terrorists was foiled by the security forces after a terror module was busted in Poonch district of J&K, police said on Saturday.

Two persons have been arrested and a large quantity of arms and ammunition has been recovered.

Police said a joint operation was carried out by army and police in Mendhar area of J&K’s Poonch district on the basis of a specific input to intercept the couriers of arms, ammunitions and explosives along with other subversive material.

“The material was supposed to be carried from forward area to hinterland for subversive activities,” police said. “As of now two accused have been apprehended and arms and ammunition has been recovered from them.”

The arms and ammunition recovered includes three Chinese pistols, six pistol magazines, 70 pistol rounds, 11 hand grenades, one wireless set, one IED and two batteries.

“The consignment was sent from PoK,” police said.

Police said an FIR under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been registered.

