India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval in a conference termed the existence of terrorist networks in Afghanistan as a matter of concern.

It is the first time that India was hosting a conference of top security officials from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan wherein the emerging security situation in Afghanistan and ways to deal with the threat of terrorism emanating from it were discussed.

In the India-Central NSA level conference held in Delhi on Tuesday, Doval initiated by welcoming the National Security Advisors, Secretaries of the Security Councils of the countries.

Addressing the occasion, Doval underlined the need to prioritise combating terror financing and said that terrorism survived because of financing.

He added that the existence of terrorist networks in Afghanistan was a matter of concern.

He said that the members of the UN should refrain from providing assistance to institutions involved in the terrorist activities.

Doval said that Afghanistan was an important issue for all and India’s concerns and objectives regarding the immediate priorities and the way forward were common to the countries present in the meeting.

He said that the meeting was being held at a time where uncertainty lied about the future and international relations and said that a peaceful, secure and prosperous Central Asia was their common interest.

He further said that connectivity with the Central Asian countries remained a key priority for India.

Doval added that the country stood ready to collaborate, invest and build connectivity in the region while ensuring that the initiative is consultative, transparent and participatory.

He said that Central Asia was India’s extended neighbourhood.

According to information, Doval was likely to hold separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts amid growing concerns over the security situation in Afghanistan.

This is the first one-day NSA-level meeting after the first summit in January, 2022 between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

