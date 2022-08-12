INDIA

Terrorist, tasked with elimination of Nupur Sharma, held in UP

The UP ATS has arrested Mohd Nadeem, an operative of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and other terrorist organizations, from the state’s Saharanpur on Friday.

According to an official release, the ATS has recovered chats with terrorists and information related to courses on explosives of Fida-e-Force. Nadeem was in touch with several terror outfits through WhatsApp, Telegram, IMO, Facebook Messenger, Club House and other social media platforms.

He had been tasked with the elimination of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who had made an objectionable remark against the Prophet.

Nadeem, a resident of Gangoh in Saharanpur, is now being interrogated by various agencies and intelligence sleuths.

20220812-201803

