Terrorist violence down in J&K since Art 370 axing: Govt

New Delhi/Srinagar, Dec 3 (IANS) The incidents of terrorist violence in Jammu and Kashmir have declined after the abrogation of the Constitution’s Article 370 on August 5, with just 88 incidents reported in 115 days since then, Parliament was told on Tuesday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said: “The incidents of terrorist violence have declined after August 5, 2019.

“During the 115 day period from August 5, 2019 till November 27, 2019, there have been 88 such incidents as compared to 106 such incidents from April 12, 2019 till August 4, 2019.”

The government had revoked Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5 and also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Reddy also said that during the same period, there has been an increase in the number of infiltration attempts from across the border.

“During the 88 day period from August 5, 2019 till October 31, 2019, there have been 84 such attempts as against 53 such attempts from May 9, 2019 till August 4, 2019. Correspondingly, estimated net infiltration has increased from 32 to 59 during the above period,” he said.

However, over all infiltration has gone down, with 114 attempts till October this year, as against 143 last year.

Reddy also said that pursuant to government’s policy of “zero tolerance” against terrorism, the security forces are taking proactive action against terrorists.

“Security agencies continue to receive inputs about the intention of terror outfits that are supported and sponsored from across the border, to indulge in terror attacks and breach of security in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Based on the inputs and past history of cross border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, all necessary precautions and preventive steps including cordon and search operations (CASO) are undertaken by the security forces in a proactive manner to flush out terrorists and 157 terrorists have been neutralized during the year 2019 so far,” he said.

Moreover, security grid has mounted concerted efforts for launching operations against the residual terrorists, the minister added.

Reddy also said that the government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross border infiltration. “This includes multi-tiered deployment along the International Border/Line of Control, border fencing, improved intelligence and operational coordination, equipping security forces with advanced weapons and taking proactive action against infiltrators”.

Meanwhile, Inspector General, Border Security Force (BSF), Ajmal Singh told reporters in Srinagar that infiltration levels have come down this year.

“Infiltration has come down significantly… it is not of the same level as it used to be, when snow falls people infiltrate, but it has nothing to do with scrapping Article 370.

“Pakistan forces always resort to firing when there is infiltration, the aim behind ceasefire violations is also to facilitate infiltration, but our forces are alert to foil infiltration attempts.”

He said while the infiltration graph has fallen, Pakistan has not closed the training camps.

“Militants are present in all the launch pads in Pakistan and waiting for an opportunity to sneak into Indian territory,” he said

The infiltration levels peak before the snow falls. It is relatively less in winters, but that may not always result in a drop in violence in the valley.

–IANS

