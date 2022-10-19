INDIA

Terrorist who killed non-local labourers in J&K dies in firing

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist who was responsible for the killing of two non-local labourers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district and was subsequently arrested, died on Wednesday during a firing by another militant, police said.

Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police said: “Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid terrorist and in continuous raids by police and security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists & SFs at Nowgam, Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist namely Imran Bashir Ganaie killed by firing of another terrorist.

“Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition has been recovered from the site of contact. Search still going on. Further details shall follow.”

On Monday night, Ganie had hurled a grenade at the two non-local labourers, identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar of Kannauj, while they were asleep in their rented accommodation in Hermain village of Shopian district.

He was arrested by police within hours of the incident.

On his disclosure, his accomplice was also arrested on Tuesday.

