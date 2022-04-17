In the wake of recent cross-border attacks, Pakistan has called out Kabul to secure the region surrounding the Pak-Afghan border and take action against the elements engaged in terrorism, The News reported.

“Pakistan requests the sovereign Government of Afghanistan to secure Pak- Afghan Border region and take stern actions against the individuals involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan in the interest of peace and progress of the two brotherly countries,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO) in the said regard.

The FO condemned that the Pakistani security forces are being targeted from across the border.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar stated that the terrorist attacks along the Pak-Afghan border have significantly increased in the last few days.

“Terrorists are using Afghan soil with impunity to carry out activities inside Pakistan,” Iftikhar said.

He maintained that Pakistan has frequently requested the Afghan government in the last few months to take notice of the attacks in the interest of peace and progress of the two brotherly countries.

The spokesperson further stated that Pakistan and Afghanistan have been engaged for the past several months through institutional channels for effective coordination and security along their long shared border.

“Unfortunately, elements of banned terrorist groups in the border region, including TTP, have continued to attack Pakistan’s border security posts, resulting into martyrdom of several Pakistani troops,” said Asim Iftikhar.

