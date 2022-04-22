INDIA

Terrorists attack bus carrying CISF personnel in Jammu, officer killed

NewsWire
0
0

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was killed on Friday in a terror attack in J&K’s Jammu city.

Police sources said terrorists attacked a bus of the CISF troopers near the Chaddha camp in Jammu city at around 4.25 a.m. The bus was carrying 15 troopers for morning shift duties.

“CISF troopers effectively retaliated against the attack and forced the terrorists to run away.

“One CISF ASI lost his life and two troopers were injured in the attack”, sources said.

In another ongoing operation against the terrorists in the Sunjwan area of Jammu city, one security personnel was killed and three injured in a gunfight that ensued after the security forces acting on specific information surrounded the Jalalabad area in Sunjwan. Tow terrorists have been eliminated in the gunfight.

Prime Minister NArendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jammu on April 24.

20220422-092003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India logs least daily Covid cases since March 18

    Govt keen on providing training on Satellite development

    After HC order, Andhra ambulances passing freely to Telangana

    Haryana deputy jail superintendent commits suicide