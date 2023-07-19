INDIA

Terrorists fire at 2 non-local labourers in J&K’s Anantnag

NewsWire
Two non-local labourers were injured after terrorists fired at them overnight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said on Wednesday.

“Both have been shifted to hospital where attending doctors described their condition as stable. The area has been cordoned off for searches,” the police said.

The injured have been identified as Saurav and Akshay, both from Maharashtra.

On July 13, terrorists shot and injured three non-local labourers in Gagran village of Shopian district.

2023071941509

