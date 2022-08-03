Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle in Srinagar on Wednesday evening and managed to escape under the cover of darkness, police said.

“Terrorists fired upon a small police party in a vehicle in Allochibagh bund area of Srinagar. This was effectively retaliated by the police party.

“Terrorists took advantage of darkness and ran away towards built-up area. No injury or other damage took place,” a police official said.

The area has been cordoned off, and additional police parties have reached the spot and an operation has been started to nab the attackers, the official added.

20220803-212002