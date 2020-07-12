Terrorists hurl grenades at CAPF party, don’t explode

Srinagar, July 12 (IANS) Few motorcycle borne terrorists hurled grenades at a deployment of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in Chersoo Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, which did not explode, causing no damage.

Police teams have reached the spot and a search operation has been launched to nab the attackers. The area has been cordoned off.

“Terrorist attempted an attack on CAPF at 16.45 today at Chersoo Awantipora. Suspects moving on a bike threw two grenades on a CAPF deployment without taking out the pins. The grenades did not explode. Efforts to nab terrorists on,” the army said in a statement.

